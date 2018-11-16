news

Nigeria's Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki thinks the country can fulfill its destiny when it is able to get rid of corruption.

He says this in his speech at the 7th Zik Lecture held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University on Friday, November 16, 2018.

While commending the impact the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe had on his nation, Saraki notes that dealing with the problem of corruption in Nigeria can help set a standard for other African countries.

"When I think about his (Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe) legacy, I am indeed humbled; and it is a thing of pride to be chairing this event today.

"As we listen to the 7th Zik Lecture delivered by the eminent keynote speaker, let us recommit ourselves to defeating the monster of corruption in our country; and by so doing, set a standard for the whole of Africa.

"It is by ridding our system of governance of the cankerworm of corruption that this country can grow to achieve its true destiny as envisioned by the founding fathers, one of whom was the great Zik of Africa."

Saraki recommends solutions able to tackle issues facing Africa

The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has recommended solutions to tackle the issues facing Africa and one of these involve collective efforts.

Saraki proposes this while speaking at the opening of the 73rd Executive Committee Session and the 41st Conference of the African Parliamentary Union (APU) in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole threatens to sue Saraki over bribery allegation

In his comments at the gathering he identifies that the legislature plays a role in ensuring a comfortable life for the African populace. Especially the youths who look to the government for a secured future.

"These challenges are common to us all, and we must respond accordingly, with a common purpose. Terrorism and organised crime recognise no borders.

"Africa’s problems require African solutions. Collective effort is needed. We must therefore ask ourselves as legislators: what role are we playing?

"How have we supported the Executive in dealing with these matters? You will agree with me that legislation is key in fighting crime and terrorism.

"If you look at the developed countries, it is through legislation that they have stayed on top of these issues," Dr. Saraki notes in his speech.