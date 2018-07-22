Nigeria Air: FG still talking to airlines - Sirika

news

The minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika has revealed that the Federal Government is talking to so many airlines to be part of Nigeria Air.

Sirika made this known while answering questions on the newly launched national carrier during an interview with CNN.

We have not concluded

In the video obtained from a Twitter user, @TunjiAndrews, the minister, when asked if Ethiopian airlines will be a part of the business, he said “We will create a hub in Nigeria and we thank God that Nigeria is centrally located in the region and also in the world. We are at the center of the world; we have the best opportunity to create a hub.

“We will create and hub and so, in that respect, yes we will create a hub and I am sure that the Nigerian hub will do much better than the other hubs in the region, because we are more centrally located.

“Whether Ethiopian airlines will be a part of it, we are talking to so many airlines, including Ethiopian airlines and we have not concluded on any.”

The minister also said that the airline will benefit Nigeria in an ‘astronomical way’.

The minister unveiled Nigeria Air to investors on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at the Farnborough International Air Show in UK.

During the unveiling, Sirika said “Following the extensive market research, the branding of our new airline, Nigeria Air, demonstrates a true flag carrier of our nation, soaring through the skies in the shape of our nation’s eagle.

“The Nigerian Government will support the launch of the new flag carrier with viability gap funding, in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to deliver a national flag carrier.

ALSO READ: Here's everything you need to know about Nigeria Air

“It will be guided by the international ICAO standards, that will stand the IOSA audit from the start, and lead to a fast IATA membership for international operation.”

Most Nigerians on social media have criticised the government’s move, with some predicting that it will fail.