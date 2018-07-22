Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigeria Air: FG still talking to airlines - Sirika

Nigeria Air Aviation minister, Sirika says FG still talking to airlines

Sirika made this known while answering questions on the newly launched national carrier during an interview with CNN.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Air: FG still talking to airlines - Sirika play

Proposed Nigeria Air A330 Livery

(Twitter/Bashir Ahmad)

The minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika has revealed that the Federal Government is talking to so many airlines to be part of Nigeria Air.

Sirika made this known while answering questions on the newly launched national carrier during an interview with CNN.

We have not concluded

In the video obtained from a Twitter user, @TunjiAndrews, the minister, when asked if Ethiopian airlines will be a part of the business, he said “We will create a hub in Nigeria and we thank God that Nigeria is centrally located in the region and also in the world. We are at the center of the world; we have the best opportunity to create a hub.

“We will create and hub and so, in that respect, yes we will create a hub and I am sure that the Nigerian hub will do much better than the other hubs in the region, because we are more centrally located.

“Whether Ethiopian airlines will be a part of it, we are talking to so many airlines, including Ethiopian airlines and we have not concluded on any.”

The minister also said that the airline will benefit Nigeria in an ‘astronomical way’.

 

The minister unveiled Nigeria Air to investors on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at the Farnborough International Air Show in UK.

During the unveiling, Sirika said “Following the extensive market research, the branding of our new airline, Nigeria Air, demonstrates a true flag carrier of our nation, soaring through the skies in the shape of our nation’s eagle.

“The Nigerian Government will support the launch of the new flag carrier with viability gap funding, in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to deliver a national flag carrier.

ALSO READ: Here's everything you need to know about Nigeria Air

“It will be guided by the international ICAO standards, that will stand the IOSA audit from the start, and lead to a fast IATA membership for international operation.”

Most Nigerians on social media have criticised the government’s move, with some predicting that it will fail.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has even threatened to 'truncate' the new national carrier.

Do you think Nigeria Air will succeed?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

2018 Hajj President Buhari assures safety of Nigerian Pilgrims
Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to "Nigeria Air"
In Benue Air force denies preventing Southern, Middle Belt Forum from landing at Makurdi airport
Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national carrier
2018 Hajj Max Air transports 502 intending pilgrims to Medina
Hadi Sirika FG to unveil name, logo of national carrier in London on July 18

Local

A group known as the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the comment made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami regarding the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dauki.
Dasuki Northern group attacks AGF, Malami over comments on former NSA
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
In Lagos Police arrest 5 PDP chieftains over killing of LG Chairman
Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel is built on 12 pillars
David Oyedepo Winners’ Chapel declares 7 day fast to rescue terrorised soul of Nigeria
How FG continues to fight Niger Delta militants over control of oil
In Bayelsa NSCDC warns pipeline vandals, oil thieves to desist or face the law