President Muhammadu Buhari has rescinded his earlier decision to address Nigerians from the Eagle Square, Abuja on Thursday, October 1, 2020, to commemorate the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The President will now address the nation via broadcast at 7am before proceeding to the Eagle Square, the venue of the anniversary parade.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had earlier announced in a statement on Wednesday that “the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday.”

However, hours after the statement was released, Adesina in another statement urged Nigerians to disregard the first release that there will be no early morning presidential broadcast.

The second statement titled, ‘Update on October 1: President Buhari to broadcast to the nation’, stated that the president will address the nation at 7 am.

The statement reads, “As part of activities commemorating the 60th independence anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the anniversary parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live presidential address on October 1.”

Racall that the federal government has also launched a special 60th anniversary logo to commemorate this year’s anniversary.