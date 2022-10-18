Nexford graduation week 2022 - Lagos Chapter.

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

#FeatureByNexford: NXU alumni celebrated their accomplishments and hard work on September 10th, 2022, with a red-carpet celebration at Lagos' opulent Oriental Hotel. #NXUGradWeek.

Our graduates had the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and compete against opponents in a series of chess matches thanks to our partnership with Chess in Slums.

Olamodun Majekodunmi Ogundoyin, the country director of Nexford University, Oare Ehiemua, the CEO of Labor Hack, Cathy Plunkett, the chief academic officer of Nexford University, and Yemi Faseun, the chief talent officer of YF Talent, made up the expert panel that judged the business case competition. Opeolu and Emmanuela of AccessTech Innovation for the blind were named the winners and received $1,500 in seed money for their company.

In the match, BBA and MBA graduates and students squared off to display their incredible football prowess. Victor Ikpeba, a former member of the Super Eagles, and Olamidun Ogundoyin, the country director of the American-based University Nexford, concurred on the necessity of fostering grassroots athletics in Nigeria to aid in the identification of future potential.

On September 10th, Ebuka Obi Uchendu hosted the Nexford graduation ceremony at the Oriental Hotel BallRoom in Lagos. Graduation was a significant milestone because it demonstrated that the university could accept more than 1,000 students into its online program, according to Mrs. Olamidun Ogundoyin, country director for NXU Nigeria. Teni Makanaki performed at the afterparty to the delight of the graduates following the ceremony.

