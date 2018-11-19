Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

New terrorist group rises in northeast region

New terrorist group rises in northeast region

The group's leader has already been identified as a certain Abul- Fadl Iyad Gali.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New terrorist group rises in northeast region play Nigerian soldiers (AFP/File)

The Nigerian Army has raised alarm over the emergence of a new terrorist group, identified as Jama'Atu Nus'Ratul-Islami Wal-Muslimina, in the northeast region.

This was disclosed in an official statement released by the Army on Saturday, November 17, 2018. The Army said the group's leader has already been identified as a certain Abul- Fadl Iyad Gali and will fight the group with advanced technologies.

The statement read, "Meanwhile, the new leader of JAMA'ATU NUS'RATUL-ISLAMI WAL-MUSLIMINA, Abul- Fadl Iyad Gali has also been identified. The group is a new terrorist group which Ansaru is affiliated to.

"In the same vein, the identification of the leader of JAMA'ATU NUS'RATUL-ISLAMI WAL-MUSLIMINA group would enable the NA target the group effectively using advanced technologies in its arsenal.

"This is as the existence of group portends grave danger to Nigeria's national security."

7 things you should know about the new Nigerian Army University play Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Freedom Online)

 

Army kills ISWAP media chief

The Army also disclosed that the media chief of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ahmad Sale, has been killed by troops.

ISWAP is a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, a terrorist group that has operated in the northeast region of the country since 2009. The group's insurgency kicked off nine years ago after its spiritual leader, Mohammed Yusuf, was killed during a crackdown by security operatives that also led to the death of hundreds.

Abubakar Shekau took control of the group and has killed tens of thousands of people as well as displaced millions who currently reside in internally displaced persons camps in the country.

Yusuf's son, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, heads ISWAP which is directly affiliated with the Islamic State, a jihadist militant group, and has carried out countless deadly attacks on military troops this year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Eid-El Maulud: FG declares Tuesday public holidaybullet

Related Articles

Atiku says Boko Haram terrorists started as political thugs
19-year-old girl's suicide bombing mission fails in Borno
Drunk driver crashes into Buratai's official car, injures ADC
Army says one civilian 'found dead' after Boko Haram attacks Borno village, IDP camp
Troops kill 2 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno firefight
Hauwa Liman's father begs Boko Haram to send her corpse home for burial
Leah Sharibu Dapchi girl's mother begs Buhari to save her daughter from Boko Haram captivity
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG members weep during protest over murdered Hauwa Liman
Leah Sharibu Dapchi girl's mother sues IGP Idris, AGF Malami for N500m compensation
Boko Haram Terrorists kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno

Local

Court throws out suit seeking to register lesbian group
Court throws out suit seeking to register lesbian group
NDLEA seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport
NDLEA intercepts 11 containers with 241 million Tramadol tablets
Buhari to launch document showcasing his administration’s achievements
My administration committed to national unity, religious harmony - Buhari
5 ways to stay alive during fire outbreak
Fire guts 156 shops at Nkwo Ngwa market in Aba
X
Advertisement