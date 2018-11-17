Troops kill Boko Haram media chief, Ahmad Sale

news

The Nigeria Army has announced that its men have killed Boko Haram’s media chief, Ahmad Sale.

Sale is said to be a key member of the sect’s faction known as Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, November 17, 2018 by Army authorities.

According to Channels TV, ISWAP is the group believed to have abducted Leah Sharibu in Dapchi, Yobe state.

The statement reads: “Reports available reveal that one Sale Ahmad Sale a. k. a. Baban Hassan, the leader of Al-Barnawi media group, a faction of Boko Haram was killed by a joint operation conducted by the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force.

The killing of the media leader is indicative of efforts by the NA to eliminate key members of the sect.

“It is worthy to note that the sect is directly affiliated to the Islamic State and has carried out several attacks against own troops and innocent civilians in the past.”

New terror group

The Army also stated that it has identified one - Abul-Fadl Iyad Gali, the leader of a new terror group known as Jama’atu Nus’ratul-Islami Wal-Muslimina.

It said “The group is a new terrorist group which Ansaru is affiliated to. In the same vein, the identification of the leader of Jama’atu Nus’ratul-Islami Wal-Muslimina group would enable the NA to target the group effectively using advanced technologies in its arsenal.”