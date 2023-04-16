New Chancellor receives LAUTECH appointment with excitements

Awuse expressed the excitement in his palace at Emohua when a delegate from LAUTECH, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University Governing Council, Prof. Ayodeji Omole visited him.

The Rivers traditional ruler in a statement on Saturday by the Deputy Registrar, Public and Alumni Relations, LAUTECH, Olalekan Fadeyi, described the appointment as one that could never be taken for granted.

The Royal Majesty, who extolled the leadership of the institution for finding time to felicitate with him by physically coming to brief him, promised to bring about all resources in his arsenal to ensure that the successes of LAUTECH were further enhanced.

He said his people and the entire Rivers people were happy about the appointment and would continue to be elated.

Earlier, leader of the team, Omole had thanked the Royal Majesty for accepting to join the institution as Chancellor and prayed that God would grant him the wherewithal to lead the university to the desired destination.