NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead
There is confusion over the cause of his death.
There is still some confusion surrounding Obioma's death, with one report saying he was assassinated, while another report details that he slumped in his bedroom in Minna, Niger State yesterday, after an official trip to Abuja and was rushed by his wife and other relatives back to National Hospital, Abuja where he eventually died.
A police spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comments.
67-year-old Obioma from Abia State was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to head NECO on May 14, 2020.
