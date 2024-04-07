NDLEA seizes 2,144 parcels of hemp in Lagos, arrests suspect who jumped bail

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said that NDLEA operatives seized the consignment on Wednesday, April 3.

Babafemi said that the seizure was made during a joint examination with the Customs Service and other stakeholders at the Port.

He said the container was marked GAOU 6699215 and was coming from Montreal, but originated from Toronto, Canada.

According to him, the drugs packed in 46 jumbo bags were found concealed in used 2009 Lexus RX 350, 2011 Toyota Sienna, and 2009 Lexus ES 350.

He added that they were also concealed in used engines, automobile doors, tyres, and used household goods as well as big drums loaded into the container.

Meanwhile, in Kano, a 48-year-old suspect, Gidado Sani, who jumped the bail granted him by a Federal High Court in Kano on drug offence charges, was on Friday, April 5 in the Sharada area of the state.

Babafemi said that the suspect was with 85 blocks of hemp weighing 50.1kg.

Also, NDLEA operatives in Ogun state on Thursday, April 4, arrested another suspect Wasiu Jimoh, during a raid operation at Ilese Awo, with 84 parcels (62kg) of hemp.

In another development, Operatives in Lagos on Wednesday, April 3, intercepted a suspect, Emeka Umeh with 506.2kg of hemp at Igbede, Ojo area of the state.

“Another suspect, Victor Okeke was nabbed on Friday, April 5, at Igbo Elerin, Ojo, with 142 grams of hemp and 175 litres of skuchies recovered from him.

“Attempt by 35-year-old Ifeanyi Udogwu to smuggle 1.5kg cocaine concealed in music speakers from Lagos through Aba, Abia state to his uncle, Ifeanyi Udogwu based in Cameroon was thwarted on Wednesday, April 3.