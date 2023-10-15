ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin

Nurudeen Shotayo

Babafemi said that after a body scan revealed he ingested cocaine, he was placed under observation during which he allegedly excreted 75 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.653kgs.

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

This was after weeks of intelligence-led operations across the country and outside Nigeria.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said that the arrest of the suspected drug lords came on the heels of the interception of some consignments of cocaine and heroin.

Babafemi said that the drugs, which were buried in the bellies of two traffickers heading to Paris, France and Doha, Qatar were arrested by NDLEA officers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, on Oct. 10 succeeded in taking into custody, Hakeem Salami.

He added that the suspect was the arrowhead of “Tajudeen Babatunde Abioye Transnational Criminal Organisation” involved in the illicit trade of several narcotics.

This, he said, included Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Ephedrine which were traded between Nigeria, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and Europe.

According to him, the suspect fled Nigeria to South Africa upon the arrest of a member of his syndicate, Suleiman Oba, at the Lagos airport on August 25 over an attempt to export 25.10kgs of ephedrine to South Africa.

“Salami was, however, smoked out of hiding through a partnership with South African authorities and other intelligence and investigative mechanisms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While some of his luxury vehicles have been seized and his home in Surulere Lagos sealed, other members of the cartel already in custody include Suleiman and Godwin Edet Mathew.

“In his statement, he claimed he was into the importation of building materials from China to Nigeria and used to sell gold in South Africa before delving into the illicit drug trade about two years ago,” he said.

In the same vein, Babafemi said that the head of another cartel, Ikechukwu Okafor (aka Jantu) and his wife, Ifeyinwa Okafor were also taken into custody on Oct. 5.

This, he said, was when NDLEA operatives raided their hideout at 9 Awa Street, Ago Palace, Okota area of Lagos.

He said that the NDLEA operatives recovered 27.566 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in a blue box and two sacks, ready for export to Europe and Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their Lexus RX350 marked ABJ 512 AY parked in the house was also seized during the operation.

“Their arrest followed weeks of intelligence gathering about the activities of the criminal network,” he said.

However, at the Abuja airport, operatives on October 6 arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Nwofor Ejiogu, 45, during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR 1432 to Doha.

Babafemi said that after a body scan revealed he ingested cocaine, he was placed under observation during which he allegedly excreted 75 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.653kgs.

“At the point of his arrest, Nwofor who was the last passenger to board his flight, offered to compromise an NDLEA officer with $3,000 to free him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The following day, Oct. 7, another trafficker, Nwufo Charles, 45, was also arrested while attempting to board Lufthansa Airlines flight LH 0595 to Paris, France via Frankfurt, Germany.

“After being put through a body scanner, he was taken into the recovery room where he excreted 96 wraps of heroin he ingested with a total weight of 1.413kgs,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno residents storm rail terminus to protest NRC’s removal of coaches

Borno residents storm rail terminus to protest NRC’s removal of coaches

Tinubu 'reinstates' sacked Postmaster General of NIPOST

Tinubu 'reinstates' sacked Postmaster General of NIPOST

Bayelsa teachers threaten indefinite strike over ₦30,000 minimum wage

Bayelsa teachers threaten indefinite strike over ₦30,000 minimum wage

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin

We'll neutralise hostilities against us - Yahaya Bello assures Kogi APC

We'll neutralise hostilities against us - Yahaya Bello assures Kogi APC

FG to establish Biomedical Engineering programme to address deficit - Pate

FG to establish Biomedical Engineering programme to address deficit - Pate

Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

APC will win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – Campaign council

APC will win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – Campaign council

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State