Jigawa Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had arrested no fewer than 186 suspected dealers in illicit drugs in the state.

It said that the suspects were nabbed from January to date, adding that it also seized 61.24 kilogrammes of assorted narcotics and psychotic substances during the period.

Commandant of the agency in the state, Mrs Josephine Ruth, made this known at a news briefing as part of activities to commemorate 2019 United Nations’ International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Ruth said the suspects were 182 males and four females.

“The drug war is more challenging now than ever. The difficulties of today led many people into drug dependency.

“In Jigawa, this involves the abuse of cannabis sativa, codeine and psychotic substances such as Diazepam, Exol, Tramadol and Rohypnol as well as non-conventional substances, including rubber solution, such as die and lizard dung,” she said.

She accused dealers of illicit drug of instigating mob to attack the agency’s personnel in some places where they raided hideouts of drug dealers and users.

“The dealers are also sneaky and desperate; they often instigate mob to attack our law enforcement agents.

“We are, however, collaborating with sister agencies in our fight against drug abuse,” she stated.

The commandant, however, assured that the agency would not be discouraged in its effort to make the state drug-free.

“The NDLEA in Jigawa in undaunted and will continue to work to sanitize the state through arrests, seizures, diligent prosecution and counselling,” she said.

According to her, 22 of the suspects have been successfully convicted, while 108 persons, including three females, were counselled by the agency within the period.

Ruth listed inadequate manpower and poor logistics as major challenges militating against the agency’s effective fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

She, therefore, called for support from government and organisations, adding that “not only the state or federal governments, but everyone can assist NDLEA to enable us perform better”.