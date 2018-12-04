Pulse.ng logo
National Assembly workers stage protest over unpaid salaries

The workers complained of being owed wages as far back as 2010.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
National Assembly workers protest

(Channels TV)

Some staff members of the National Assembly staged a demonstration to protest unpaid wages at the complex in Abuja on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

According to a report by Channels TV, the workers complained of being owed wages as far back as 2010, alleging that the funds meant for training were diverted.

The placard-carrying protesters were stationed inside the complex and blocked the entrance of the legislative chambers, and, at some point, prevented the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, from gaining access.

They were also unreceptive when the lawmaker tried to address them.

