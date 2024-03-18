ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

Bolaji Adeleke

The National President of SSANU said no government representative officially reached out to the unions, despite an entire week's notice of the strike.

SSANU-NASU [The News Guru]
SSANU-NASU [The News Guru]

Recommended articles

This directive comes exactly a week after the unions issued a warning that they will close down university hostels and disrupt power supply nationwide if the Federal Government does not fulfil their demands.

Enforcing the no-work, no-pay policy, the Federal Government withheld the salaries of university workers following a prolonged strike in 2021. They (the Federal Government) later released four-month withheld salaries to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in February but left out SSANU and NASU.

Both NASU and SSANU contested the payment disparity. They demanded that their withheld salaries be equally released and gave the Federal Government an ultimatum with a warning to embark on a nationwide strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim on Channels Television’s Morning Show programme, confirmed the commencement of the strike.

He said, "As of today (Monday), all our workers in registry, bursary, works and maintenance, security, and students’ affairs have withdrawn their services and nothing moves within the administration of any public university in Nigeria and that will be the case for the next seven days until and unless the needful is done,”

He added that no government representative has officially reached out to the unions, despite an entire week's notice of the strike.

He emphasised that if the government disregards the unions' demands after the seven-day warning strike, which began today, the unions will revert to their strategies and determine the next course of action.

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

Senator tells Nigerian Muslims that Tinubu needs their Ramadan prayers

Senator tells Nigerian Muslims that Tinubu needs their Ramadan prayers

Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Lagos Govt steps up cleaning of major drainage channels to prevent flooding

Lagos Govt steps up cleaning of major drainage channels to prevent flooding

NIMC, NCC to aid swift NIN-SIM linkage process, protect subscribers data

NIMC, NCC to aid swift NIN-SIM linkage process, protect subscribers data

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Sylvester Ogunkelu [Sunrise News]

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

The herders-farmers crisis plagued the Muhammadu Buhari administration before he handed over to Bola Tinubu as president in May 2023 [Presidency]

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis