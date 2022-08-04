RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Assembly wants state govt to take over own varsity salary payment

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education has urged the state government to take over the payment of salary of the staff of the State University, Keffi.

Nasarawa state house of Assembly
Nasarawa state house of Assembly

Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman of the Committee made the call when the management of the institution appeared before it on Wednesday in Lafia to explain its 2022 budget performance.

He assured the university management of the committee’s continued support to enable them succeed in tackling the challenges facing the institution.

” We will continue to do our best in ensuring improved standard of education.

” We are urging the state government to take over the salary of the staff of the university,” Ogazi said.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Suleiman Bala- Mohammed, commended the committee for its support to the institution over the years.

He, however, said that the institution’s revenue performance in the last six months was adversely affected by the national industrial action embarked upon by the university unions.

Bala-Mohammed also said that paucity of funds had affected personnel cost as management had to augment up to 57 per cent from its internally generated revenue for staff salary monthly.

The vice chancellor, therefore, appealed for the state government to fully take over the payment of staff salaries as a lasting solution to the university’s financial challenge.

” The Education Committee should intervene in the industrial crisis brewing on campus which is apparently suppressed by the national strike,” he said.

He appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in developing the education sector of the state and called for its sustenance.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku finally meets Wike in Abuja

Atiku finally meets Wike in Abuja

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari calls an emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him. (Presidency)

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorists. (Sunnewsonline)

Soldiers gunned down as Boko Haram terrorists raid military checkpoint in Niger