NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

This development comes after tanker drivers ceased operations and refused to transport petroleum products due to the challenging economic conditions.

NARTO had threatened to initiate a nationwide shutdown beginning Monday, February 19, 2024, due to the exorbitant cost of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), essential for fueling their trucks used in transporting petroleum products across Nigeria.

The steep increase in diesel prices, mirroring the surge in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), has been attributed to the prevailing foreign exchange crisis in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, diesel is being sold at prices exceeding ₦1,250 per litre in Nigeria, compounding the financial burdens faced by transport operators.

The decision to suspend the strike was made following engagements with government representatives and key stakeholders to address the concerns raised by NARTO members.

The association's decision reflects a temporary reprieve for the transportation sector and the wider economy, which has been grappling with the adverse effects of rising fuel costs.