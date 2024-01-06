ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliyu explained that the command through the ICMPD was able to conduct free medical treatment for over 80 victims of human trafficking in the state.

Cross section of teenage prostitutes rescued by Navy/NAPTIP operatives/Illustration
Cross section of teenage prostitutes rescued by Navy/NAPTIP operatives/Illustration

Recommended articles

The NAPTIP Commander in the state, Musa Aliyu revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina.

According to him, within the year under review, the command in Katsina was also able to arrest and convict about four human traffickers.

He also revealed that they had received 25 cases of human trafficking, and also two cases of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within 2023, the command in Katsina rescued 470 victims of human trafficking, and reunited them with their respective families,” the NAPTIP commander said.

According to the commander, the command is expecting some rehabilitation items from the NAPTIP headquarters to enable them to rehabilitate trafficked victims.

He also disclosed that NAPTIP in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration on Policy Development (ICMPD) had organised a series of sensitisation for border communities.

“We also carried out sensitisation programmes in conjunction with the Katsina government, for Religious and Traditional leaders, and also for youths in Mai’adua, Baure and Mashi Local Government Areas,” he said.

Aliyu explained that the command through the ICMPD was able to conduct free medical treatment for over 80 victims of human trafficking in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that medical outreach had become necessary to address issues of trauma and sexual exploitation of victims of human trafficking.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

Tinubu's aide demands justice for Nigerian student killed by Canadian Police

Tinubu's aide demands justice for Nigerian student killed by Canadian Police

Institute begins crackdown on quackery in Public Relations profession April 1

Institute begins crackdown on quackery in Public Relations profession April 1

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

Delta Speaker promises state socio-economic growth, political stability in 2024

Delta Speaker promises state socio-economic growth, political stability in 2024

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦6m scholarship to 461 students

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦6m scholarship to 461 students

Rivers LG alerts security agencies about plan to stage politically-sponsored protests

Rivers LG alerts security agencies about plan to stage politically-sponsored protests

Nigerians are confident in your capacity, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Nigerians are confident in your capacity, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Max Air gets lion's share as Tinubu approves 3 airlines for 2024 Hajj

Max Air gets lion's share as Tinubu approves 3 airlines for 2024 Hajj

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, communities safer

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, Yoruba communities safer in 2024

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms