RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC arrests man for producing fake injection water in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has arrested one Mr Obinna Chigbo for producing fake injection water in Gusau, Zamfara.

NAFDAC arrests man for producing fake injection water in Zamfara. [NAN]
NAFDAC arrests man for producing fake injection water in Zamfara. [NAN]

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mr Hamis Yahaya, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Yahaya said, “The suspect was arrested on Monday in a one-bedroom apartment at Yarhanya of Tudun Wada area in Gusau metropolis”.

“The suspects was producing untreated borehole water without any form of sedimentation, filtration among others”, he said.

“We confiscated eight bags of the fake products, each of the bags containing 100 package of the product, he sells each package for N500, the product is valued N400,000.”

“We also seized a local electrical stove he used for sealing the products.

Yahaya said that NAFDAC would refer the suspect to its investigation and enforcement unit to prosecute him with all the exhibits recovered from him.

“We are embarking on a massive surveillance with a view to mopping the illegal product if found in circulation.

“We intended to reach out to the state Ministry of Health so that they can also reach out to their doctors in order to stop its circulation”, he added.

He called on the people of the state to be vigilant saying, “If you see something, say something”.

“If you see any notorious person producing illegal product in your area, you report to the appropriate authorities.

“As members of the general public, you don’t keep quiet on issues affecting your lives”, he advised them.

The suspects while speaking to newsmen said he joined the illegal business to earn a living.

“I regretted joining the business. I joined it not because I am happy but to take care of my family.

“I have been producing and selling the product for the past four years. I used to go to Dansadau, Magami and Talata Mafara to sell the product”. the suspect said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]