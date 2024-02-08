NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

The agency’s Coordinator in the state, Nasiru Mato, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday. The coordinator said that the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to stamp out drug hawking in the state.

He added that “drug hawking exposes medicines to severe temperature, humidity and unfriendly climate conditions. This is unacceptable.”

Mato also said that the agency had intensified surveillance and hunting of “self-acclaimed” doctors who engage in illegal practice. He said “It is the actions of such persons that led to the raid at Sabon Tasha and seizure of unregistered aphrodisiacs and analgesics.

“All drugs and medical items must be kept at the recommended temperature and relative humidity to ensure their safety, quality and efficacy.”

He advised consumers to always be wary of the source of medicines, and check for the NAFDAC Registration Number, manufacturing date, expiry date, batch number, name and full location address of the manufacturer.

He also urged consumers to purchase medicines from registered drug outlets, instead of patronising touts as the ban on hawking and advertisement of drugs is still in force.

“Drug hawkers must not be allowed to toy with the lives of the people,” he said.