The NAF said the ATF also neutralised activities of some terrorists at Limberi, a cluster of small, co-located settlements made up of mud and thatched roof structures located about 92Km North West of Monguno in Northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the operation was conducted on Saturday.

The air strike was conducted on Jan.26, following credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the location was being used by the terrorists as a staging area.

This was later confirmed by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which tracked a group of terrorists heading to a location about 3km North of the settlements, where they had converged.

The ATF therefore dispatched two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location as the fighters were emerging from their meeting venue; hitting them in successive passes and recording successful strikes resulting in the destruction of several structures, which were seen engulfed in flames.

Each pass was targeted at the various compounds where the terrorists had dispersed resulting in the neutralisation of several activities of terrorists, Daramola said.