ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the court to dissolve his marriage and grant him custody of the children.

My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court
My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court

A businessman, Ojo Owo, on Friday, told a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, near Abuja, that his wife, Muyibat, attempted to stab him with a knife.

Recommended articles

His claims are contained in a divorce petition he filed against the woman.

“One night, my wife took the kitchen knife and attempted to kill me over a little misunderstanding.

“She boasted that she will destroy, kill or cripple me and reduce me to nothing and that when she finishes with me, my family will not recognise me,” he claimed in the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner also told the court that the respondent is “so stubborn, disrespectful, mannerless, diabolical and unfriendly” with anyone around him.

According to him, the respondent’s constant fights have caused him to develop high blood pressure which he will be nursing for the rest of his life.

The petitioner further averred that he had to abandon his matrimonial home to save his life due to the intolerable behaviours of the respondent “who constantly threatens my life”.

He urged the court to dissolve his marriage and grant him custody of the children.

The respondent, Muyibat, also a businesswoman, however, denied the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore avenues for amicable settlement for the sake of the children, and adjourned the matter until March 7, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah wants Tinubu to arrest Igboho over threats against Fulani

Miyetti Allah wants Tinubu to arrest Igboho over threats against Fulani

Tinubu became president because of the purity of his heart - Shettima

Tinubu became president because of the purity of his heart - Shettima

My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court

My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

UN weather agency says the world experienced extreme heat in February

UN weather agency says the world experienced extreme heat in February

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Tinubu appoints 4 new Executive Directors to TCN

Tinubu appoints 4 new Executive Directors to TCN

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG