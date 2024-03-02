My wife attempted to stab me over a little misunderstanding, husband tells court

His claims are contained in a divorce petition he filed against the woman.

“One night, my wife took the kitchen knife and attempted to kill me over a little misunderstanding.

“She boasted that she will destroy, kill or cripple me and reduce me to nothing and that when she finishes with me, my family will not recognise me,” he claimed in the petition.

The petitioner also told the court that the respondent is “so stubborn, disrespectful, mannerless, diabolical and unfriendly” with anyone around him.

According to him, the respondent’s constant fights have caused him to develop high blood pressure which he will be nursing for the rest of his life.

The petitioner further averred that he had to abandon his matrimonial home to save his life due to the intolerable behaviours of the respondent “who constantly threatens my life”.

He urged the court to dissolve his marriage and grant him custody of the children.

The respondent, Muyibat, also a businesswoman, however, denied the allegations.

