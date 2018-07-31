Pulse.ng logo
Move to impeach Benue Gov might endanger Nigeria’s democracy – Atiku

The former Vice-President also described the incident in Benue state as an awkward political development.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that the move to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom might endanger Nigeria’s democracy. play

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that the move to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom might endanger Nigeria’s democracy.

According to Punch, he said “Whatever might be the short-term political benefits of lawlessness, the long-term dangers are by far greater than those perceived benefits.

“If unchecked, the political situation in Benue could lead to a domino effect across the country, thereby jeopardising democracy and endangering innocent lives and property of lawful citizens.”

Police loyalty

Atiku also called on the Nigerian Police Force to be impartial and not to allow itself to be used by politicians.

According to him, the loyalty of the police should be to the Nigerian constitution.

The former Vice-President also said that impeaching the Governor in Benue state that is already in a volatile situation, might cause a breakdown of law and order.

Governor Ortom’s offence

On Monday, July 30, 2018, eight out of the 30 lawmakers in the Benue state House of Assembly served Governor Ortom with a notice of impeachment.

According to reports, the remaining 22 lawmakers were not allowed to enter the House of Assembly premises allegedly by policemen who were deployed from Abuja.

ALSO READ: David Mark says move to impeach Gov Ortom is unconstitutional

The lawmakers accused Governor Ortom of embezzling N22 billion from security votes and N32 billion from local government funds, while neglecting to pay the salaries of workers and pensioners.

The Benue state Governor recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, 13 LG chairmen announced their defection to the PDP on Friday, July 27, 2018 in Benue state.

Chika Ebuzor

