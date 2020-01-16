The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore has urged governors and political leaders in the South-West to give up the regional security outfit, “Amotekun” to increase their chances of producing the next president in 2023.

The group said this days after the Minister of Justice and Attoney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami declared Amotekun as illegal.

In an interview with Punch, the group’s National Secretary, Alhassan Saleh agreed with Malami, saying the security outfit is illegal and political.

Saleh said it is best for South-West, which is a major stakeholder in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to give up the idea because it may affect the region’s chances to produce a successor to the president in 2023.

Amotekun takes off in Southwest's six states (Sunday Dare)

“This Amotekun scheme is political and is not the solution to the problem of insecurity.

“What the south-west governors should have done is to continue to push for state police. Where did they expect to get the funding from at a time some of them are struggling to pay salaries?

“It is best they give up on this idea because it may affect the chances of the south-west to produce the president in 2023.

“The thinking is that if the south-west, a major stakeholder in this government, can be toying with this idea now, they may do worse when they get to power.”

He further said he was unhappy that the Attorney-General of the Federation waited for the planning to reach an advanced stage before speaking out against it.

“We are in agreement with the AGF that Amotekun is illegal. In fact, we are unhappy that it took the AGF this long to react,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that the region would go ahead with ‘Operation Amotekun,’ despite AGF’s position on the security outfit.