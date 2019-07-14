The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condoled with the National leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the murder of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

Olakunrin was killed by armed men on Friday, July 12, 2019, along Benin-Ore road in Ondo state.

The 58-year-old woman was said to be returning to Lagos when she was attacked and shot dead.

National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Uthman in a statement has condoled with the family of the deceased adding that the group was shocked at the conclusion by the media that Olakunrin was killed by herdsmen.

Uthman urged the security agencies to go after the culprits and bring them to book.

He said, “As we express sincere heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased, we are left in a deep shock on how a section of the media jumped into a mischievous conclusion that she was killed by herdsmen.

“We strongly condemn this very unprofessional, unpatriotic and callous news reportage patterns that have been conscripted against our people.

“We are calling on security agencies to swing into action, and unravel the perpetrators to bring them to justice in the shortest possible time.”

On Friday, when Olakunrin’s murder was announced, the spokesperson for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin citing eyewitnesses said Fasoranti’s daughter was killed by herdsmen. But according to the police, the 58-year-old woman was attacked by armed robbers.