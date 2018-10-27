Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Missing General: District Head declared wanted turns in self to Police

Missing General: District Head declared wanted turns in self to Police

Mr Terna Tyopev, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

  • Published:
Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed in Jos play Missing General: District Head declared wanted turns in self to Police (Daily Nigerian)

Mr Yakubu Rap, the District of Dura, in Jos South Local Government, who was declared wanted by the Plateau Police command in connection with the disappearance of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd), has appeared at the Police command.

Mr Terna Tyopev, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

“The District Head turned himself in and is currently being quizzed,” Tyopev said in the statement.

He said that the development had indicated that the decision to declare some people wanted over the matter was yielding results.

ALSO READ: Herdsmen reportedly kill 13 in Riyom

According to him, Rap reported at the command headquarters on Friday morning and is undergoing interrogation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Police Command had declared Rap and seven others wanted on Thursday, after claiming that they masterminded the abduction of the army officer.

ALSO READ: Missing General: Army hands 13 suspects to police

NAN also reports that Alkali was declared missing on Sept. 3, after he left Abuja to Bauchi.

After a thorough search, the army recovered his vehicle and personal effects in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South local government, three weeks ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lai Mohammed says he did not threaten Israelbullet
2 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
3 Here is why MFM Pastor Olukoya is reportedly suing Sahara Reporters...bullet

Related Articles

Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed by protesting youths in Jos
Police hunt Dura District Head, 7 others in connection to Alkali's disappearance in Jos
Missing General: Army denies killing woman, warns against fake news
Missing General: Army hands 13 suspects to police
General Idris Alkali Senate urges FG to raise investigative panel on missing retired officer
In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries in a pond
In Kano 10 aides of Governor Ganduje resign
Hafsat Idris Hotunan bikin murnar zagayowar ranar haihuwar shahararriyar jaruma
Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties

Local

How a policeman saved his partner from a thug who tried to steal his gun
MSME holds the key to Nigeria’s economy — Osinbajo
Google honours Stella Adadevoh on her 62nd posthumous birthday
Google honours Stella Adadevoh on her 62nd posthumous birthday
FG proposes N24,000 as new national minimum wage
Minimum Wage: Minister updates Buhari, Osinbajo as FG, Governors meet on Monday
Nigeria pegs oil benchmark at $60/barrel, approves N8.73 trillion for 2019 budget
Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without understanding – Buhari
X
Advertisement