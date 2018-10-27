news

Mr Yakubu Rap, the District of Dura, in Jos South Local Government, who was declared wanted by the Plateau Police command in connection with the disappearance of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd), has appeared at the Police command.

Mr Terna Tyopev, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

“The District Head turned himself in and is currently being quizzed,” Tyopev said in the statement.

He said that the development had indicated that the decision to declare some people wanted over the matter was yielding results.

According to him, Rap reported at the command headquarters on Friday morning and is undergoing interrogation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Police Command had declared Rap and seven others wanted on Thursday, after claiming that they masterminded the abduction of the army officer.

NAN also reports that Alkali was declared missing on Sept. 3, after he left Abuja to Bauchi.

After a thorough search, the army recovered his vehicle and personal effects in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South local government, three weeks ago.