Herdsmen reportedly kill 13 people in Plateau

In Plateau Herdsmen reportedly kill 13 in Riyom

According to the chairman of Riyom Local Government management committee, the attack was carried out late on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Herdsmen reportedly kill 13 people in Plateau play

Armed Fulani herdsman

(Globaltake)

13 people have been killed following an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

According to Daily Post, the attack was carried out late on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

When contacted, the Plateau police spokesman, Mathias Terna Tyopev said he has not gotten details of the clash.

Mass burial

The chairman of Riyom Local Government management committee, Hon. Emmanuel Danboyi Jugu confirmed the attack.

Jugu said that some of those who were killed have been buried.

He said “10 persons including women and children have been given mass burial, three other bodies have just been discovered.”

ALSO READ: Tension as Fulani herdsman's corpse is found in Plateau

2 UNIJOS students killed

Two students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were recently killed during the recent clashes in Plateau state.

A student who spoke to newsmen said that she saw corpses on the road as she ran for safety.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has directed the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to urgently curtail the crisis in Plateau.

