Missing General Alkali: District Head, 7 others wanted in Jos

Police hunt Dura District Head, 7 others in connection to Alkali's disappearance in Jos

The Police has declared eight suspects wanted on suspicion of masterminding the abduction, assault and disappearance of the retired officer.

  • Published:
Alkali Disappearance: District Head, 7 others wanted in Jos play Major General Idris Alkali (rtd) (Daily Nigerian)

The Plateau State Police Command has declared eight people wanted in connection to the disppearance of the retired Major General Idris Alkali.

The immediate past Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja, was declared missing on the September 3, 2018, after he disappeared while travelling alone in his car from Abuja to Bauchi State.

Since the Army set up a joint task force to commence a search and rescue operation, his black Toyota Corolla car has been recovered from a pond in Dura, Du District, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

As part of its preliminary investigations, Police has now declared eight suspects wanted on suspicion of masterminding the abduction, assault and disappearance of the retired officer. Chief among the suspects in Yakubu Rap, the 52-year-old District Head of Dura.]

ALSO READ: How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries in Jos pond

Other suspects are 28-year-old Da Chuwang (aka Morinho), a panel beater by occupation; 25-year-old Nyam Samuel (aka Soft Touch), also a panel beater; 27-year-old Matthew Wrang (aka Amesco); and 53-year-old Pam Gyang Dung (aka Boss), a farmer and miner by profession.

Others are 46-year-old Chuwang Istifanus Pwajok Stephen (aka Tifa), a surveyor and businessman; 26-year-old Timothy Chuan, a tipper driver and sand vendor; and 25-year-old Moses Gyang (aka Boss).

The Plateau Command called on members of the public to report to the nearest police station if any of the suspects are sighted.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

