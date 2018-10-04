news

On September 20, 2018, around 500 women clad in black staged a protest against a Joint Task Force set up by the Nigerian Army at a mining pond at Dura, Du District, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The task force was acting on a directive from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, to locate Major General Idris Alkali (rtd), the immediate past Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja, who was declared missing on the September 3. Alkali had been travelling alone in his car from Abuja to Bauchi State when he went missing.

The search and rescue team is a Joint Task Force comprising officers and soldiers from 3 Division Quick Response Team, Operation Safe Haven, Nigeria Police Force, Vehicle Inspection Office, Fire Service, as well as local divers.

During the course of its investigation, the team received credible intelligence that made it important to examine the content of the mining pond at Dura, Du District where the women protested.

The team's decision to evacuate the water from the pond, after receiving intel that vehicles were pushed inside it, triggered the women to protest against the Army's actions.

One of the leaders of the protest, Mary Yakubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the water holds a cultural significance for the community and should not be tampered with.

"If the water is evacuated, it could lead to the death of our sons and husbands," she claimed.

Another reason given for the protest was the alleged maltreatment of residents of the community by members of the task force who were accused of locking down the area and preventing anyone from entering or leaving.

The protest succeeded in forcing a Chinese construction company that was assisting the operation in drilling out water from the pond to withdraw their services due to continuous threats.

Around the time of the protest, the team recovered the detached door of an 18-Seater Hummer bus from the pond and redoubled its effort to drain the water.

A week later on September 29, the team finally pulled out a black Toyota Corolla car, with Kwara number plate 'MUN-670AA', from the pond.

It was the same car that Alkali was driving when he went missing. Shoes and clothes belonging to the retired military officer were also found in the retrieved vehicle.

The recovery of the car has led to speculations that Alkali, who retired from service on August 7, 2018, may have been killed or taken captive by criminal elements who must have driven his car into the pond.

More vehicles recovered from pond heightens tension in community

Since the draining of the pond started, many other vehicles have been pulled out, leading to speculation that it might have been a hotspot for criminals to hide evidence of their nefarious activities.

More than 10 vehicles as well as tricycles and motorcycles have been recovered by the Joint Task Force with the help of local divers.

On Tuesday, October 2, a white-coloured Toyota Hiace, with number plate Plateau 'RYM-307-XA', was recovered from the pond three months after it was last seen, along with the driver, on June 24.

This might be an important detail as the bus went missing around the same time Plateau was besieged by a series of violent attacks that led to the death of hundreds.

Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed dozens of people in several communities in Plateau on June 23, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who mounted roadblocks and carried out reprisal attacks.

The crisis led to the imposition of a curfew by the state government in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South local government areas of the state. The pond currently being drained of water is located in Jos South.

The discovery of the vehicles in the pond has led to different theories about how they must have ended up in there. While some speculate that the occupants of the recovered vehicles must have been attacked by local criminal elements, others are of the opinion that the vehicles ended up in the pond by a series of accidents.

The military has repeatedly stated its committment towards getting to the root of Alkali's disappearance and the similar disappearance of people that have been reported in the area.

While more vehicles are recovered, the community has been thrown into panic over feared reprisals from the military on what could have been Alkali's fate.

These fears have not been eased by a recent disclosure by Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, who reported that the community was staging a protest against a gunmen attack in the community when Alkali travelled through Jos.

As part of the search and rescue operations, the task force this week combed the entire Du District and arrested 30 suspects who were caught with several weapons from firearms to knives and equipments.

"Weapons recovered from some of the suspects include, three locally made single barrel guns, three locally made pistols.

"Five 7.62 MM(SP) RDS, 30 X 9MM RDS, one pistol mag and an empty case. Others include four knives, one locally made sword, three cutlasses, one iron rod, two pairs of boots, three vigilante ID cards, five motorcycles.

"One tricycle, one thousand Korean currency note, a wrist watch, one power bank, 25 assorted phones, two car keys, two house keys and a hoe," an official statement read.

Even though the Army has reassured the community that it'll be civil in conducting investigation into Alkali's disappearance, many are still apprehensive over what further discoveries in the pond would mean for the community.