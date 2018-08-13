Pulse.ng logo
Misau to Ojudu: You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari

Misau also said Oshiomhole and Ojudu are spinning the same conspiracy theory to hide the lack of coordination and discipline amongst the security agencies

  Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isa Hamma Misau, has stated that the Presidency should be ashamed that it is pushing the conspiracy script that top officials of the nation’s security apparatus are working for the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Misau said this while reacting to the EFCC statement that debunked the allegations credited to the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Babafemi Ojudu, that the EFCC was working in tandem with Saraki.

The Senator also said that both the APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Ojudu, were spinning the same conspiracy theory to hide the lack of coordination and discipline amongst the security agencies.

“The EFCC’s statement confirms our immediate reaction that both Ojudu and Oshiomhole have been reading from the same conspiracy script.

“Nigerians find it unthinkable that Magu, that the Senate refused to confirm — whose EFCC has also prosecuted Saraki for over 3 years at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) would now turn around and start working for this same Saraki. How is this possible?

“These people think that they can just wake up, think up conspiracy theories and try to sell it to Nigerians, but the public is smarter and more discerning than their shallow fictitious narratives", the Senator stated.

Misau also stated that the APC and Ojudu should be ashamed of indicting the Presidency in such an explicit fashion.

“In any case, shouldn't they be ashamed to even claim that the entire internal security institutions in the country are working for someone else other than the person that appointed them?

“Additionally, at what point did they decipher this? Was it before the siege on the National Assembly or after?

“What this goes to show is that in their desperate bid to blame someone else for their crime and incompetence, these people no longer have a sense of shame,” the Senator said.

ALSO READ: How Saraki escaped Police siege at his residence 'in a taxi'

Misau further amplified the call for an independent judicial panel of inquiry into the National Assembly siege, stating that any other investigation would be seen as biased and flawed in the eyes of Nigerians and the international community.

“In this regard, we hereby reiterate the call for independent judicial panel of inquiry into the invasion. Any other such investigation into the matter would constitute another attempt by these same people to present a biased perspective to the assault on our nation’s democracy and its highest lawmaking body,” Misau stated.

Ojodu had earlier alleged that Senate President Bukola Saraki staged the siege on his home.

