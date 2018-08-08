Pulse.ng logo
APC says DSS invasion of NASS prevented possible deaths

Saraki APC backs invasion of National Assembly by DSS, blames Senate President

The party said DSS operatives prevented Saraki's 'sinister' plan to stop his expected impeachment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki: APC says DSS invasion of NASS prevented deaths play Senate President, Bukola Saraki (National Assembly)

The All Progressives' Congress (APC) has praised the 'timely intervention' of security operatives who neutralised an alleged plan by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to cause trouble in the legislative chamber.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) took over the National Assembly complex early on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, and prevented lawmakers and journalists from gaining access into the premises in what many believed to be a plot to implement Saraki's impeachment.

Even though the APC condemned the attack in a previous statement on Tuesday and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, sacked the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, over the siege, the APC has released another statement to say the actions of the DSS foiled Saraki's plan to cause violence.

Read how the plot to impeach Saraki failed play Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the National Assembly on Tuesday (Medium/The Senate President)

 

In a statement signed by the party's acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC said the DSS operatives prevented Saraki's 'sinister' plan to stop his expected impeachment.

According to the party's investigations, it was alleged that Saraki's actions could have resulted in possible deaths, injuries and destruction of property in the National Assembly.

The APC also alleged that the senate president mobilised thugs who almost lynched an APC lawmaker who was saved by security operatives.

The statement read, "Following Tuesday's incident at the National Assembly, our investigations have now uncovered the sinister plot hatched by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to foment violence in the legislative chamber all in a bid to stop his impeachment.

"Our investigations uncovered and noted the following:

"We are now aware that the timely intervention of the security operatives forestalled the planned violence which could have led to possible deaths, injuries and destruction of property in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

"Why did the Senate President mobilise thugs to the National Assembly who almost lynched Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, the only APC federal lawmaker present but for the timely intervention of security operatives.

"Why did the Senate President reconvene the National Assembly? Ostensibly as a pre-emptive move to frustrate federal lawmakers move to impeach him.

"Is it not curious that only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) federal lawmakers were present in their numbers-some as early as 7am, while the majority APC federal lawmakers were elsewhere holding a caucus meeting on the state of the nation."

The APC called on security agencies to probe its findings and take all necessary actions to stop the alleged illegalities of the senate president.

The party also expressed its belief in the legislature as an independent arm of government that must be allowed free reign for vibrant contestation of ideas and values amongst its members within the context of their constitutional mandate.

APC calls on Saraki to resign

In Wednesday's statement, the APC also reiterated its call on Saraki to resign as Senate President after he dumped the APC to join the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

"Finally, we reiterate our call for the Senate President to resign from the position immediately as he no longer has the moral and legitimate ground to occupy that position as a member of the minority PDP. Going by the popular axiom, 'The majority will have their way, but the minority will have their say,'" the statement read.

Osinbajo sacks DSS director

In reaction to the invasion of the national assembly by the DSS, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, sacked the agency's Director-General, Lawal Daura, after a meeting at the Presidential Villa.

According to a statement signed by Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, he said the "unauthorized takeover" of the legislative complex was done without the knowledge of the Presidency as alleged by the opposition.

