Saraki staged siege on his home – Presidential aide

The Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Presidency, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has alleged that Senate President Bukola Saraki staged the siege on his home.

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, policemen reportedly cordoned off the Senate President’s house and refused his convoy from leaving.

Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel also laid siege on the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu’s home.

According to Ojodu, the whole incident at Saraki’s home was part of a script aimed at whipping up sentiments against Buhari’s government.

Here is an excerpt of the interview with the presidential aide obtained from Vanguard:

We know that the issue has a trending history before it. I want to remind you that just a few weeks ago, we saw the house of Senate President Bukola Saraki locked down by the police, the house of the DSP simultaneously locked down by agents of the EFCC, and we understand that it is because Saraki got some sort of brief a night before that he was able to outwit the security agencies and get to the plenary to announce the defections of some APC senators to the PDP.

I would rather say it was scripted by the same person you mentioned now. If the DSS or the police wanted to arrest the Senate President for whatever reason, they will do it. They are professionals. They know what to do. But what I am saying is, you should watch from now till election time, there will be more dramas. There would so much attempted kidnap, somebody trying to jump on top of the tree. You will have to ask the Senate President why he is politicising the Nigerian security. Why write scripts that will ridicule Nigerian security?

You were going in the morning to read the names of defectors some of whom said “we never defected” and you wanted to have the sympathy of Nigerians, you then created a circumstance of blockade in your house, and then you said you escaped. Please let us also be critical when we are looking at this Senate President. When you talk about people writing scripts, which is not impossible, the only argument is that no action was taken in that regard.

We never knew they were going to take it to this ridiculous extent. We didn’t hear about any action taken against those you alleged Saraki used to block his house to whip up public sympathy, to call them to order.

How did you know that internally actions were not taken against those who made that happen?

You don’t think that should have been made public if indeed it happened?

Don’t conclude that nothing happened. There was an investigation. We have not been shouting about it. Actions have not been taken until it went to this ridiculous level that could affect the image of the country. It will not help our democracy.

On the blockade of the Senate President’s house, you said it happened so that the Senate President could whip up sentiment. Is it that he told the DSS to come and block his house to whip up sentiment and he also told them to block the National Assembly?

What we are saying is that he used security men attached to his office, two of those cars to appear on the road and then called reporters to come over.