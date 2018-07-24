How Saraki escaped Police siege at his residence ‘in a taxi’

news

While Police laid siege at Lake Chad crescent, Senate President Bukola Saraki "escaped the entire drama in a rickety taxi,’ a source told Pulse.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had invited Saraki to appear before the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), at the Guzape area in Abuja at 8am on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to answer question bothering on the Offa bank robbery.

Saraki described the IGP’s invitation as mere politics.

The Senate President Bukola Saraki also revealed plans by security agencies to arrest him in order to prevent some lawmakers on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from dumping the party.

At 7:30am Tuesday morning, Policemen barricaded Lake Chad crescent, the road leading to Saraki’s residence.

Twitter and other social media platform soon caught the buzz with most Nigerians criticizing the move.

Plot Twist

While the Policemen were at Saraki’s street, the Senate President had mapped out a plan similar to that applied in 2015 before he emerged Nigeria’s number 3.

A source told Pulse that Saraki had “left his residence through the rear gate and boarded a taxi to the National Assembly.”

“If you see the car that brought Saraki. Nat taxi o,” an official at the National Assembly said to her colleague while standing at the lobby."

God’s plan?

But, Saraki said he got to the National Assembly by God’s intervention.

“If it was by the plan, I too, would not be here. It was just by the intervention of the almighty God that I was able to get myself here,” Saraki announced.

“The road leading to my place was cordoned off and all cars coming in and out as early as 6:30 were being stopped and you have to come down.

“My convoy was stopped from moving. Given something that one was prepared for, I had my own car too. So the deputy senate president called me and said he could not come here.

“And as you are all aware, very late yesterday, at about 8 p.m., I received a letter asking me to report to the police on a case of this Offa robbery which had been concluded before now,” he added.

Security operatives at Ekweremadu’s house

Saraki condemned the presence of heavy security operatives at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had invited Ekweremadu to answer questions bothering on abuse of office.