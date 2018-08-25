news

The ministry of power, works and housing have promised to fix the damaged part of Iddo Overhead Bridge.

The ministry made this known in a statement posted on Twitter.

According to the statement, the ministry said experts have examined the cracks on the bridge and there is no cause for alarm.

Wrong report

The ministry also corrected a wrong report that the damages were seen on Carter bridge.

The statement reads “#FMPWH wishes to assure the good people of Lagos that Experts from the Ministry have examined the damaged part of Iddo Overhead Bridge (not Carter Bridge as mentioned in social media posts).

“There is no cause for alarm as the cracks caused by constant abuse of the Bridge has not affected its structural integrity and will be fixed in due course .”

The ministry also closed the Third Mainland bridge to conduct maintenance checks.

The bridge will be to traffic for three days, beginning from Thursday, August 23 to Monday, August 27, 2018.

Also, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti on Friday, August 24, 2018, announced that tests on 15 expansion joints on the Third Mainland Bridge had been completed.