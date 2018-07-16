news

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has made further clarification on the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Speaking on ChannelsTV breakfast programme on Monday, July 16, 2018, Fashola said the Third Main land Bridge would be shut for three days and not twenty-seven months as reported.

The closure of the bridge linking Lagos Island to the Mainland area would begin from July 27, 2018.

The minister explained that the closure would enable the contractors assess the true state of the road, after which repair works will commence by the end of the year or early 2019.

“I think somebody mistook the date 27th of July for 27 months, I don’t know how that came about but there was a signed statement from my office and it didn’t contain 27 months," Fashola declared.

He noted that the closure would have come much earlier, but the government decided to wait until schools begin to go on vacation, “in order to reduce the amount of traffic on the roads”.

“The statement we put out was that it was going to be closed for three days, from the 27th of July.

“We were torn between maintenance and safety and people’s convenience but essentially, the first three days at the end of this month as issued in our press statement, will be for investigative work to be conducted to assess the current condition.

“There is a procurement for maintenance that has been approved but between that time and now, some things may have changed so we wanted to do an examination again just to be sure that there has been no material deterioration beyond what we procured.

“After that, our engineers and contracting firms will then lay out the plan of works.

“Some of the equipment and materials have to be imported, either later in the year or early next year, then we will be able to start the repair.

“That will imminently compel some closure as we have had in the past when I was governor. We closed it for about 12 weeks but (this time) we will try to reduce the period of closure as much as possible,” he said.

Fashola, a former governor of Lagos state, stressed the importance of the closure for the said investigation and subsequently, the repairs to be carried out.

Hee stated that despite the inconveniences it may bring about, it has become highly necessary to do the needful now.

“This is a choice between people’s safety ultimately. That bridge must not collapse, and it needs maintenance. It has been built now for about 30 something years.

“If you recall, the maintenance that was done at the time wasn’t completed because the budget was cut. That was why they now did it in phases, so, we are back to what we should have done before.

“It is costing more, but it needs to be done,” he said.

On the time frame for which the repairs will eventually be completed, he said he could not ascertain that until the three-day investigation is concluded.

“The first 3 days is what I can speak of now. At the end of this, we will come back to the members of the public and say to you definitively, based on the outcome of what we get from this assessment, how long it is going to take.

“I’m not in a position to say that now until that report comes back to us but what will happen at the end of July is three days,” he added.