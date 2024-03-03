Breaking news:
Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 62-year-old John Okafor was confirmed dead by Emeka Rollas, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria on Saturday.

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors
Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has expressed sadness over the death of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The minister, in a statement through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, described the occurrence as “one death, too many”.

Musawa said this was coming just 24 hours after the death of yet another Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri.

“I’m deeply shocked at too many deaths occurring at the same time. Mr Ibu was a household name who made families happy throughout his acting career.

“His death at this time is very unfortunate and a sad one for us all in the entertainment industry.

“We will sorely miss him. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 62-year-old John Okafor was confirmed dead by Emeka Rollas, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria on Saturday.

Okafor was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

