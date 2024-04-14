Minister donates ₦3.5m to victims of bandit attacks in Kogi

This is contained in a statement issued by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Lizzy Okoji, on Sunday in Abuja.

Okoji said that Audu made the donation during his visit to Omala Local Government Area of Kogi to sympathise with the victims over the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that bandits had, on April 4, attacked Abejukolo and Agojeju communities in the Omala council area of the state during which no fewer than 25 persons were reportedly killed and several others injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoji said that the minister, an indigene of the state, made a personal donation of ₦2.5 million and some relief items to the victims in Agojeju-Odo community.

NAN reports that the victims are currently staying in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp, while some were in the hospital.

She said that Audu also donated ₦1 million to some people in the community, adding that the gesture was aimed at alleviating their plight.

The media aide further stated that the minister’s visit was expedient as their representative at the Federal Executive Council, to commiserate with them and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the level of destruction.

NAN reports that the minister had earlier condemned the attack and enjoined the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Governor Usman Ododo to take necessary actions to enhance security in Kogi communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, who met with the Chairman of the local government council, traditional leaders and other key stakeholders, said that the move was to understand the root cause of the crisis.

He also said that it was to enable them to make informed decisions in determining the best interventions and solutions.

“Coming here today, I have listened to all that the local government chairman has said, explaining the root cause of these lingering clashes.

“Be sure for me to take this to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for their prompt intervention,” he said.

Audu urged the affected communities to disregard the blackmail and narratives being spread on social media about the situation and remain resilient in contributing to the progress of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are lots of stories and blackmail that are being conducted and peddled around the social media space, which I urge you all to disregard.