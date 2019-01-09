Bindow spoke in Yola, when he addressed members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who were on a protest march to press for payment of the new minimum wage.

The governor, who received the labour leaders at the gate of the Government House, said that the welfare of civil servants had always been his concern.

He praised labour unions for the support accorded to his administration.

The workers, led by Mr Ibrahim Walama, who represented NLC President, vowed to vote out governors that refused to pay the N30,000 minimum wage in the 2019 governorship elections.

Walama said the rally would have taken place on Tuesday, but for the inauguration of the governor’s campaign.

He said the N18,000 minimum wage was too meagre to cater for a civil servant and his family hence the need for an increment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that workers chanted solidarity songs, and marched through major roads within the metropolis