Bandits release Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity

Nurudeen Shotayo

The students, alongside a principal, were abducted immediately after the assembly briefing on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The state Governor, Uba Sani, announced their release in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The development comes 16 days after bandits invaded the school and took away pupils and a principal.

Although earlier reports had put the total number of people kidnapped during the incident at 287, government officials confirmed that the number is 137.

Governor Sani, however, didn't provide details of their release but saluted the courage of men of the Nigerian Army and the contributions of President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“In the name of Allah the Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.

“Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritising the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.

"While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us, and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.

“Special mention must also be made of our dear brother, the National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu for his exemplary leadership. I spent sleepless nights with Mal. Ribadu finetuning strategies and coordinating the operations of the security agencies, which eventually resulted in this successful outcome.

“The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.

“We also thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children. This is indeed a day of joy. We give Almighty Allah all the glory,” his statement read.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the schoolchildren were abducted by bandits immediately after the morning assembly briefing.

The abductors reportedly demanded ₦1bn from the victims' families while giving a deadline of arch 27, 2024, for the payment of the ransom.

However, President Tinubu insisted that the government won’t pay a dime to secure the release of the students, urging the military and other security agencies to deploy all their might to rescue the children.

Nurudeen Shotayo

