Matawalle assures of safe return of female students kidnapped in Zamfara

This is contained in a statement by Mr Hope Attari, Acting Director of Press and Public Relations, of the ministry.

The minister who condemned the abduction of the students, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, academic community and entire residents of Zamfara for the tragic incident.

“I share in your pain and strongly condemn this reprehensible act carried out by suspected bandits.

“I therefore call on the nation’s dedicated security forces to intensify efforts and deploy every available resources to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

“All hands must be on deck in securing the release of the abducted students,” he said

He added that as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight point agenda of strengthening national security for peace and prosperity, the ministry would secure the release of the abducted students.

Matawalle said that the air and ground components of the military have already been massively deployed within Zamfara as every measure would be taken to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.