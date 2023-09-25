ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Matawalle assures of safe return of female students kidnapped in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that the air and ground components of the military have already been massively deployed within Zamfara.

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state [Legit]
Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state [Legit]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Mr Hope Attari, Acting Director of Press and Public Relations, of the ministry.

The minister who condemned the abduction of the students, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, academic community and entire residents of Zamfara for the tragic incident.

“I share in your pain and strongly condemn this reprehensible act carried out by suspected bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I therefore call on the nation’s dedicated security forces to intensify efforts and deploy every available resources to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

“All hands must be on deck in securing the release of the abducted students,” he said

He added that as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight point agenda of strengthening national security for peace and prosperity, the ministry would secure the release of the abducted students.

Matawalle said that the air and ground components of the military have already been massively deployed within Zamfara as every measure would be taken to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.

He further assured residents of the state of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing security for lives and property of all her citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police reassures the public of efforts to rescue Zamfara kidnapped students

Police reassures the public of efforts to rescue Zamfara kidnapped students

Reps committee to present report of acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC

Reps committee to present report of acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC

Tribunal to deliver judgment on Cross River Gov. petition on Sept 26

Tribunal to deliver judgment on Cross River Gov. petition on Sept 26

Unknown gunmen kidnap Commissioner for Information - Benue Govt

Unknown gunmen kidnap Commissioner for Information - Benue Govt

Yahaya Bello sacks aide, Ogah on stakeholders’ relations

Yahaya Bello sacks aide, Ogah on stakeholders’ relations

Why Ojuelegba bridge is notorious for accidents involving trucks and trailers [Pulse Explainer]

Why Ojuelegba bridge is notorious for accidents involving trucks and trailers [Pulse Explainer]

Matawalle assures of safe return of female students kidnapped in Zamfara

Matawalle assures of safe return of female students kidnapped in Zamfara

Fee hike may force 50% of students to drop out of school in 2 years - ASUU

Fee hike may force 50% of students to drop out of school in 2 years - ASUU

10 lies Tinubu administration told in over 100 days, according to Atiku

10 lies Tinubu administration told in over 100 days, according to Atiku

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley