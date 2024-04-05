Marketers begin supply of petrol to filling stations in Lagos amid long queues

Its Executive Secretary, Clement Isong, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said this amid the ongoing fuel scarcity in the Lagos metropolis.

Isong said that depots were already receiving petrol supplies from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Trading Ltd., and would continue to do so throughout the weekend.

He emphasised the importance of addressing these issues promptly and transparently to provide clarity to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isong acknowledged the low stock during the Easter period for some MEMAN members, resulting from inadequate replenishment at depots.

This, he noted, caused outages in retail outlets during the past week.

Isong assured the public that supplies had resumed, with MEMAN members working diligently to expedite the distribution process.

According to him, this includes extending hours and weekends at depots, to ensure adequate stocking of retail outlets.

“There was low stock over the Easter weekend for some MEMAN members resulting from truckout to supply stations without replenishment at our depots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has led to outages in some retail outlets during the past week. Moving forward, we want to assure the public that supplies have resumed and all MEMAN members are collaborating closely to expedite the distribution process.

“Members are working tirelessly at our depots, including extended hours and weekends, to ensure that retail outlets are adequately stocked.

“Our collective goal is to eliminate fuel queues and stabilise the supply chain before the upcoming Sallah holidays next week,” he assured.

However, NAN’s correspondent, who monitored the situation, reports a resurgence of fuel queues in Lagos as supply diminishes.

Motorists across filling stations in various parts of the state, including Ikorodu Road, Bridge, Anthony, Mayland, Oyingbo, Ogba, Ikeja, Alausa, Oba Akran, Surulere, and Victoria Island, experienced long queues of vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Total Filling Station on Mobolaji Bank Anthony in Ikeja, fuel queues stretched for several kilometres, leading to traffic congestion.

On the bustling Ikorodu Road, the presence of fuel racketeers selling in jerrycans indicated a shortage in supply.

The majority of NNPC filling stations with petrol also had long queues of vehicles, attributed to its lower retail price compared to others.

NNPC retail stations sell at ₦568 per litre, while other major and independent marketers sell at over ₦600 per litre.

Moreover, independent filling stations, with a larger share of outlets, have been out of stock for several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

A marketer who preferred anonymity told NAN that there had been a shortage in supply from the importers of the last resort.