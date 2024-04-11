ADVERTISEMENT
Civilian Navy staff dies in his office 5 days after officers reportedly attacked him

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased was a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence attached to the Laboratory Department of the NNRH since 2009.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla [TheCable]

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla announced this in Lagos on Thursday. He explained that Onumegbu died at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital (NNRH) Ojo, Lagos, where he worked.

He explained further that the deceased was a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence attached to the Laboratory Department of the NNRH since 2009.

"The navy is deeply saddened by the demise of Iheanyi Onumegbu and the circumstances surrounding his death.

"On March 31, he was found lifeless in his office at NNRH. A preliminary investigation revealed that on March 26, the deceased was involved in an altercation with a civilian lady and some NN personnel in Navy Town Barracks,” he said.

Ogalla said that all suspected personnel and the civilian lady involved in the previous altercation had been identified and “are currently under close custody”.

He also said that NN had facilitated the movement of the deceased’s body to a reputable government hospital in Lagos based on the request of the family for an autopsy.

“The NN further wishes to assure his family and the public that all necessary measures are being taken to unravel the cause of his death.

“Any person found culpable would be prosecuted according to extant laws,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Joint Executive Council of the Ministry of Defence embarked on a peaceful mourning protest on April 8 against the death of Onumegbu.

The protest was held across all the civilian personnel units of the Ministry of Defence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

