Male passenger's body recovered from Third Mainland Bridge crash - NEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Marine Police recovered the body close to the scene of the accident.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, made the confirmation in a statement on Friday in Lagos. Farinloye said the Marine Police recovered the body close to the scene of the accident.

He, however, said search and rescue was still ongoing to recover the body of the female passenger. NAN reports that two passengers were thrown out of a commercial vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday when the bus somersaulted and hit the rails of the bridge.

Emergency responders have been searching for the bodies of the two passengers, a male and a female, that were thrown into the lagoon as a result of the impact.

