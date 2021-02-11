Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the federal government is still weighing its options, hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that frozen bank accounts of #EndSARS campaigners, be unfrozen.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had hinged its decision to freeze the bank accounts of 20 of the campaigners on terrorism financing, after hoodlums hijacked the protests against police brutality in October of 2020.

“We need to take in a lot of factors with particular reference to the compliance with the court order and within the context of striking a balance, the options that are available are multiple,” Malami said on a ChannelsTV programme on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

“One, the consideration of or a possibility of wholehearted compliance with the court order; that is, comprehensive, unconditional compliance with the order relating with the unfreezing of the #EndSARS accounts.

“But, that does not take away the right of government to give a further consideration when the need arises."

Malami also said the federal government may appeal the order.

#EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in October 2020 (Pulse)

"A consideration for example, of exercising the right of appeal against the order, of exercising a right of appeal against the order if the need arises coupled with the right of stay of execution of the order or perhaps, application of variation of order, among others," he added.

Putting a lid on the bank accounts of the campaigners has been described as dictatorial, vindictive and undemocratic by civil society.

Renown human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says the CBN shouldn't have meddled in what was purely a political matter.