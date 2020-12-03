A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been extradited to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, from Niger Republic.

Maina was arrested on the evening of Monday, November 30, 2020, thanks to collaborative work between law enforcement in Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Maina has been on the run since 2015 and has done his best to evade trial, since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) slammed money laundering charges to the tune of N2 billion on him.

The former pension boss has been a fugitive since law enforcement began snapping at his heels.

In 2017, the Nigerian Senate accused Maina of defrauding civil servants of their pensions and diverting pension funds into his personal bank accounts.

The Nigerian police announced this week that "following the arrest of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the NPF is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

"Abdulrasheed Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.”