A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested by authorities in Niger Republic, according to latest reports.

Punch reports that Maina was arrested on the evening of Monday, November 30, thanks to collaboration between law enforcement in Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the former pension boss for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

The EFCC declared Maina wanted in 2015. The former pension boss has been a fugitive since law enforcement began snapping at his heels.

In 2017, the Nigerian Senate accused Maina of defrauding civil servants of their pensions and diverting pension funds into his personal bank accounts.

Senator Ali Ndume (NASS)

Maina has jumped bailed and failed to show up in court for his prosecution; a scenario that made Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja to order for the arrest of Senator Ali Ndume who stood surety for Maina.

The court granted the legislator bail last Friday, November 27 on the grounds that he has a record of "good behaviour."