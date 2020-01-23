Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is furious with the United Kingdom and other international partners for shielding Diezani Alison-Madueke from prosecution back home.

Alison-Madueke, 59, served as Minister of Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015 under former President Goodluck Jonathan. The anti-graft agency accuses her of bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds and money-laundering during her time in office.

The EFCC also says it has so far traced N47.2 billion and $487.5 million in cash and properties to the former minister.

“Unlike Liberia however, the Nigerian nation is not at war. But it seems Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, until recently, Minister of Petroleum Resources, going by the sheer amount of her acquisition of gold and diamonds, may have been fighting a spirited war against millions of compatriots who are heavily and unevenly yoked by crass poverty. To boot, the former minister is accused of having stolen - in broad daylight - the money that funded her acquisitive binge.

Ibrahim Magu wants Diezani returned home for trial (EFCC)

“A search of one of Alison-Madueke's palatial residences in Abuja by the EFCC, turned up boxes of gold, silver and diamond jewelry, worth several million pounds sterling,” the EFCC wrote in a previous statement.

Sabotaging investigation

Alison-Madueke fled Nigeria for the UK soon after Muhammadu Buhari defeated then incumbent President Jonathan in the 2015 election.

Magu says it’s been tough trying to prosecute her from her London residence because foreign partners are sabotaging the investigation.

“We are collaborating with everybody including Nigerians in the diaspora,” Magu said. “We have collected a lot of information so as to expose the looters for them to return their loots. For instance, there is sabotage from foreign partners about the trial of a former Petroleum Minister, Alison-Madueke, because they (foreign nations) are giving her protection.”

Magu however vowed to do everything within his powers to bring the former minister back home for trial.

Diezani reportedly invested in jewelry and choice property from the proceeds of alleged corruption (Punch)

“We have relations with the FBI and CIA. She will be brought down to Nigeria for the continuation of her trial this year because there is no reason for keeping her. She has not been taken to court for the past five years of her trial.

“Why should one issue be investigated for five years? This is a straightforward case. It is a financial crime case. If they don’t have enough evidence, she should be brought back home for trial.

“If you don’t have evidence to establish a case, send her back. We have evidence," he added.

President Buhari won the 2015 and 2019 elections partly on the back of promises to tackle endemic corruption that has blighted Africa’s largest economy for decades.

Alison-Madueke's case file is before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos.