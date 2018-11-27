Pulse.ng logo
Lai: Buhari’s govt has recovered N540b through Whistleblower Policy

Lai Mohammed says the EFCC under President Buhari has recovered N540 billion through the Whistleblower Policy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) play Lai Mohammed says the EFCC under President Buhari has recovered the sum of N540 billion through the Whistleblower Policy. (ICIR)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) under President Muhammadu Buhari has so far recovered over N540 billion through the Whistleblower Policy.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at the 71st General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“To this end, as at May this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through the Whistle Blower Policy, has recovered over N527 Billion, $53 million, and £122,890,” he said.

magu play Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu. (leadership)

 

Mohammed, who was represented by the ministry’s director, Public Relations and Protocol, Sunny Adejoh Baba, said the EFCC also successfully launched a "major onslaught on the seeming high–and–mighty" in the society, including senior military officer and their civilian accomplices, “who had soiled their hands with shady deals”, leading to the recovery of choice assets across the country.

He enjoined the media to align itself with the policies and programmes of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, aimed at ridding the country of the cancer of corruption, in order to free funds for development projects, which will uplift the standard of living of the citizenry.

“This effort should not be seen as the sole effort of Mr. President or the Government alone.  The media has a duty to ensure that the programmes of government, meant to uplift the lots of the citizenry, are projected as a national cause and not just as that of Mr. President or the administration,” the Minister said.

Mohammed, who said the BON General Assembly is taking place at an auspicious time in view of the forthcoming general elections, charged the broadcasting organizations not to yield their platforms to the purveyors of hate speech and fake news.

He said the broadcasting outfits should instead promote the unity, stability and the development of the country.

“Anything short of this would amount to a criminal abdication of a sacred duty which could spell doom for our collective national life. We have had enough sordid examples to learn from that we ought not to allow a repeat at this critical time of our national development.

“It is therefore of utmost importance that the media and specifically, broadcast media, do not allow itself to become a purveyor of fake news and hate speeches,” the Minister said.

He restated the Federal Government’s commitment to allowing the press to carry out its assigned watchdog roles, even as government expects the press to be guided by national interest above every others.

Mohammed said the launch of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in Jos in April 2016 underscored the administration’s determination to democratize the right to know, the right to knowledge and the right to be informed.

He noted that the changing media landscape and the advent of digital technologies have fundamentally altered the nature and function of media in the society, at times circumventing traditional media and challenging its privileged role as gate-keeper of news and entertainment.

The Minister therefore urged companies in the broadcasting value-chain to take the advantage of the market and build local stations that would not only create employment for a diverse segment of the population, but would also lead to a transfer of technology and free the creative dexterity of the young population.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

