LP candidate lauds Tinubu’s stance on restoring Nigeria’s glory

Adeyeri, who is fondly called ASK, said this on Friday in Akure while defecting with his supporters to the All Progressives Party ( APC) at the party’s secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyeri was an APC strong member before going to LP to contest in the federal constituency on Feb. 25.

He explained that it was obvious that Tinubu was ready to turn around the fortune of the country.

According to him, the president has good pedigree and political wherewithal to make the country great again.

Adeyeri said that his return to APC was triggered by the obvious reshaping, remodeling and holistic cleansing of the party against mischief makers and unscrupulous elements bent on destroying the good efforts of the party leaders.

“Today is a red letter day for me and my political bedfellows because we are returning home, we left temporarily due to our strong quest to correct the wrongs.

“We, leaving the party was not wholehearted, but the decision became necessary then because some Egyptians in the party, led by their Pharaoh, were against my faultless idea about the party.

“Without mincing words, I have invested my resources and simultaneously committed my time to the growth of APC through constant empowerment of members of our party and immense contribution to the society.

“It is on record that I have distributed hundreds of dryers, sewing machines, knapsack sprayers and solar powered street lights among many others,” he stated.

According to him, he is not a political appointee nor a government worker, but a business man reputed for philanthropic gestures.

He appreciated the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for giving listening ears and for joining hands with the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, and his hardworking executives to make APC the largest party in the state.

“I must also commend the doggedness and steadfast of Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

“He is a man of parts who loves me to the heart. It is my prayer that God will elevate my great leader to the peak of his political career.

“I will not drop my pen without appreciating my supporters across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

“When my party chairman told me to return home, they vowed to return with me without any stringent conditions and in return, I have so decided to pursue the best interest of my followers in this party,” he said.

Adetimehin said that soon, there would be no opposition party in the state, if the trend of defection continued.

He described the defectors as responsible set of people.

According to him, Adeyeri has once been in APC but a disagreement triggered his exit from the party “but I thank God that we met and resolved it”.

The party chairman added that Adeyeri had been a good financial supporter of the party, describing him as a well grounded politician with astonishing political values and virtues.