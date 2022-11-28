Loughborough University UK rolls out exciting list of courses for January 2023; offers students 20% scholarships.

Seriously, just take a look at the list of courses below and apply now!

Digital Entrepreneurship MSc

Thinking of going Digital? Then Loughborough University’s Digital Entrepreneurship MSc is exactly what you need. With this, you will learn the rudiments of entrepreneurial behaviour, entrepreneurial opportunity and how it drives digital innovation processes.

This programme is taught with a hands-on approach. So you won’t just be learning theories, but will see first-hand what obtains on the field. You will learn to use and leverage data analytics and data mining tools to make sound business decisions.

Additionally, you will get insights into findings and the latest trends on the global scene in the areas such as crowdfunding, digital supply chain management, venture capital, digital finance, digital marketing and digital entrepreneurial activity.

2Digital Finance MSc

If you are a professional in the FinTech space looking to advance your career or a newbie looking to break into FinTech, you should be considering getting the Digital Finance MSc from Loughborough University. Under the Digital Finance programme, you will learn important financial themes, methods and principles combined with the latest teaching on data analytics, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, cloud systems and other emerging digital technologies and trends.

Using digital finance techniques, you will be taught to analyse and evaluate financial problems and respond to challenges faced by professionals in real-world scenarios. You will also learn to utilise digital technologies in various aspects of the digital economy to create successful financial strategies while integrating relevant cybersecurity and financial risk management methods.

By the time you are bagging your degree, you will be more than equipped to generate financial insights, manage financial and security risks in the digital world and work in FinTech, Banking, Accountancy, or other related sectors.

3 Media and Creative Industries MA

Are you fascinated with the media space? What if we told you that Loughborough University’s Media and Creative Industries MA would help you demystify media and arm you with the knowledge and skills you need to thrive as a professional in the media and creative industries?

With the Media and Creative Industries programme, you will gain invaluable insight from leading professionals and academics into a wide range of industries, including film, press, television; social media and the internet; the arts, tourism and international development.

You will learn how history, gender, language, sexuality, social movements, race and cultural policy influence the way media is produced, consumed and used. You will also gain relevant experience in identifying, framing and resolving real-life practice-oriented challenges and problems, using critical enquiry, creativity and appropriate tools to achieve valuable and relevant solutions.

4 Security, Peace-building and Diplomacy MSc

In today’s chaotic world, anyone with a Security, Peace-building and Diplomacy MSc from Loughborough University is an asset. Under this programme, you will be exposed to in-depth studies focused on the link between diplomacy, international security and peace-building.

You will learn to utilise theories, concepts and methods associated with development and peace-building, cybersecurity, civil-military relations and the wider global security context in which politics, conflicts, and trading take place.

What’s more? You will have access to the latest research on extremism, foreign policy and global security.

5 International Sustainable Development MSc

Climate change, inequality and sustainable development are conversations that have become mainstream in today’s climes. Governments, corporates, and individuals alike are concerned with tackling these issues and ensuring prosperity for posterity. With the International Sustainable Development MSc from Loughborough University, you will be positioned to solve these pressing issues and help society build with sustainability in mind.

Under the International Sustainable Development MSc programme, you will be taught how international development influences the achievement of sustainable development goals while taking into consideration broader economic, technical, social and political issues.

During the course of your study, you will get the opportunity to engage with leading organisations and agencies to develop professional skills. You will also have the opportunity to participate in fieldwork and partner with universities and organisations in the Global South in engaging with communities.

Of course, these are only some of the degree programmes available to prospective students of Loughborough University. If the course you are looking to study is not contained in this list, be sure to check the complete list of programs available for the January 2023 intake.

With a robust offering that cuts across art, technology, governance, finance and innovations, we are certain you will find something you’d love. And while you are at it, don’t forget to check the scholarship page to see what scholarships you are eligible for. Yes, you don’t have to break the bank to get a degree from this top UK university. Why do you think we have been going on and on about them? Well, that and the fact that they have unparalleled degree programmes. So, hurry and get your application in. All the best!

