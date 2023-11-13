ADVERTISEMENT
3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

Ima Elijah

Here is a list of 3 popular security officials in Nigeria who turned out to be criminals.

Ibrahim Magu, Abba Kyari
Ibrahim Magu, Abba Kyari

In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cases of popular security officials who turned out to be criminals themselves.

It is important to note that not all security officials in Nigeria are criminals. There are many honest and dedicated security officials who serve their country with integrity.

However, it is also important to be aware of the potential for corruption and abuse of power among security officials, and to hold them accountable when they engage in criminal activity.

Here is a list of three popular security officials in Nigeria who are currently on trial for criminal offences.

Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari [The Nigerian Voice] Pulse Nigeria

Kyari was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) who was the head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). He was suspended from office on July 31, 2021, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, following his indictment by the FBI for his alleged role in a $1.1 million scam involving Hushpuppi. He was later arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on February 14, 2022, for drug trafficking. He is still facing trial.

CSP James Dike Nwafor
CSP James Dike Nwafor

Nwafor was a former Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) who was the head of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers State. He was dismissed from the police force in 2016 for his alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings, torture, and extortion. He was later arrested by the police in 2017 and charged with murder. He is still facing trial.

Ibrahim Magu
Ibrahim Magu has fallen out of favour at the presidency [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

Magu was the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from December 9, 2015, to July 10, 2020. He was suspended from office on July 10, 2020, by former President Muhammadu Buhari, following allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

He was later arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 6, 2021, and charged with 21 counts of money laundering and corruption by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). He was released on bail on July 7, 2021, but is still facing trial.

These are just a few examples of popular security officials in Nigeria who are currently standing trial for the criminal accusations against them.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

