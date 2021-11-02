Lawmakers demand N5 billion compensation from airline that delayed their flight for hours

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit, marked: CV /2884/2021, was filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a suit, the claimant narrated how the negligent act of the airline kept them at the Kano Airport from September 22 to September 23 in clear breach of the fundamental term of the carriage by air agreement they had with the air company, which was to convey them to Abuja from Kano on September 22 by 12:30 pm.

The originating summons, dated November 1, was filed by their counsel, Nkemakolam Okoro.

The lawmakers, who are members of House of Representatives are Agunsoye Rotimi; Benjamin Kalu; Ikengbo Dele Gboluga; Bala Kokani and Eke Dede.

The rest of the claimants are Alhaji Rijau Shehu Saleh; Dr Henry Archibong; Kabo Abdullahi Alhassan, and Ahmed Mariya Bashir.

They contended that the actions of the airline subjected them to psychological and emotional truama, public embarrassment and loss of legislative hour.

They are seeking an order of court, directing the defendant to pay the sum of N5 billion as general damages.

They are equally pressing for an order of court directing the defendant to publish a written public apology on three national dailies, namely; The Sun Newspaper, ThisDay and the Guardian, for the public embarrassment caused to them.

They are urging the court to make a declaration that, "There exists a contract of carriage by air, between the claimants and the defendant given the flight tickets purchased by the claimants for Azman Air Flight ZQ2332, which was to convey the claimants from Kano to Abuja, on the 22nd day of September 2021 at 12:30 pm, for which the Defendant is under a strict legal and moral obligation to perform.